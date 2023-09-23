626 Financial LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

626 Financial LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.