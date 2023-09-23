673 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 69.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in GFL Environmental by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,737,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,299,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 258.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after buying an additional 1,214,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.17.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

