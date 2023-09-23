77,752 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.73 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

