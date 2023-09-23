AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.94

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and traded as low as $20.04. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 24,318 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

