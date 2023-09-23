Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $22.57 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.