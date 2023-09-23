Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.24. Acquired Sales shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2,555 shares.
Acquired Sales Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.
About Acquired Sales
LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.
