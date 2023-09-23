Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

