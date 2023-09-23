Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.65. 163,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,323,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $6,350,266.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,599,398.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,026. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,565 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after purchasing an additional 388,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

