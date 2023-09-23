Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $299.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

