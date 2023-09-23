Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.51. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

