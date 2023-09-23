Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.51. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.