Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $169.32

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $169.32 and last traded at $169.74, with a volume of 247766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

