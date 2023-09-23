Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Alector has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $576.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,975 shares of company stock worth $3,067,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

