Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $160.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.22.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.