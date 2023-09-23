Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $172,988.70 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.55.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
