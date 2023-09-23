American National Bank Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American National Bank trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

