American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 603 shares.
American Power Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
American Power Group Company Profile
American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations.
