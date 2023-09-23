American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) and Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Financial Survey

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) and Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -1.48% -700.09% -26.80% Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Resources and Anglo Pacific Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Anglo Pacific Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Resources and Anglo Pacific Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $39.47 million 2.64 -$1.45 million $0.01 133.00 Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anglo Pacific Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

