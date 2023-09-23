AMS Capital Ltda Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.94. The company has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

