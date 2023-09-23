Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

