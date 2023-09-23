Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ATZAF stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

