Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Critical Comparison

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackLine and Arqit Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackLine $522.94 million 6.37 -$33.52 million ($0.77) -70.91 Arqit Quantum $7.21 million 12.07 $65.07 million N/A N/A

Arqit Quantum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackLine.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

BlackLine has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BlackLine and Arqit Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackLine 2 6 3 0 2.09 Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackLine presently has a consensus target price of $60.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Arqit Quantum has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 605.02%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than BlackLine.

Profitability

This table compares BlackLine and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackLine -9.25% -37.62% -2.35% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of BlackLine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats BlackLine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists. The company's financial close management solutions also include journal entry that allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance, an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing. In addition, it offers accounts receivable automation solutions, which include blackline cash application, credit and risk management, collections management, disputes and deductions, team and task management, and AR intelligence solutions. Further, the company provides intercompany create functionality that stores permissions and business logic exceptions by entity, service, and transaction type thereby ensuring both the seller and the buyer of the intercompany transaction are authorized to conduct business; intercompany processing, which records an organization's intercompany transactions; and netting and settlement that generates a real-time settlement matrix, which shows the balance of transactions. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises, and mid-market companies across various industries. BlackLine, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

