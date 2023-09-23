ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $587.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.58. The company has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

