ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $10,146,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $587.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.