Asset Management Resources LLC Acquires 2,438 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 226,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

