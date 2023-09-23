Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $437.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

