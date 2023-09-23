Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 95.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile



Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

