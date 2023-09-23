Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.94) to GBX 475 ($5.88) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 472 ($5.85) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 480 ($5.95) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

AVVIY opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

