Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Azul alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azul

Azul Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.48. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 697.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.