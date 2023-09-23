Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$123.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$123.00 target price on Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.85.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$115.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$111.18 and a 52 week high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.0281385 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

