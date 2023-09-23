Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BYND opened at $9.56 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $615.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 226.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.