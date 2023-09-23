BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

BigCommerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $729.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $273,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $95,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

