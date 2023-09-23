Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 4.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 185,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,606,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Bitfarms Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In other Bitfarms news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$67,074.00. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

