Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

