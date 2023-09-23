BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.52

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $22.55. BNCCORP shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 3,698 shares.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

