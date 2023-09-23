British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.84. British Land shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 105,962 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 355 ($4.40) to GBX 325 ($4.03) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 465 ($5.76) to GBX 432 ($5.35) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.67.

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTLCY

British Land Price Performance

About British Land

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.