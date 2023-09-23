Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $15.84 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.63%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

