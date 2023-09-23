Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Gwendolyn Binder Sells 11,000 Shares

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $152,020.00.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.55. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.