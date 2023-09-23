Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,242,000 after acquiring an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

