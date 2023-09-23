Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.