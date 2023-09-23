Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 36,234 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.40.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

