Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 29.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.29.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,071.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,779.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

