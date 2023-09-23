Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,856,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,856,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $149.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

