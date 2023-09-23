Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

CINF stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.