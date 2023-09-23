Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 272.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $149,034,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

