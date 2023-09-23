Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.