Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,770,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,267,000 after purchasing an additional 205,611 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.9% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

