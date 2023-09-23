Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

