Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $286.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

