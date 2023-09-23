Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after purchasing an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after buying an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $223.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

