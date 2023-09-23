Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,564 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.